Former State House Chief of Staff Nzioka Waita concedes defeat in Machakos contest

Former State House Chief of Staff Nzioka Waita has conceded defeat in the Machakos gubernatorial race.

Mr Waita who was running on a Chama Cha Uzalendo Party ticket is set to lose the poll to Wiper Party Candidate Wavinya Ndeti.

“Based on feedback from our agents from the tallying centre we have seen that the results will not go the way we had anticipated. With that regard we wish to take this opportunity to formally concede in this election,” Mr Waita said.

He however alleged irregularities in the poll ranging from interference by his opponents to voter bribery.

The final results are yet to be declared by the electoral body.

More to follow...