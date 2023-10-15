CS Alferd Mutua faces probe as audit reveals widespread graft while Machakos governor

Former governor Alfred Mutua is on the spot over the alleged loss of billions of shillings due to financial malpractices perpetrated during his 10-year tenure at the helm of the county government.

This follows a damning report released by Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu detailing widespread and blatant mismanagement of public funds.

The revelations emerged during a sitting by a Senate watchdog committee that is considering the county audit report for the financial year ended June 2022, with the MPs calling on the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to investigate the matter.

The Senate Public Accounts Committee that is chaired by Mr Moses Kajwang’ (Homa Bay, ODM) revealed that Dr Mutua left behind stalled projects amounting to over Sh1.18 billion as well as Sh3.1 billion in pending bills and Sh1.14 billion in contentious legal fees (37 per cent of the total bills).

Interestingly, the county government owes lawyers money for unpaid legal fees for representation in more than 400 civil court cases despite having a fully fledged legal department.

“The legal fees issue is an outright theft through collusion by people to get money out of the county government through the back door.”

“The list of pending legal fees has the same five law firms and there are some ghost claims,” Mr Kajwang’ said.

Dr Mutua has also been faulted for awarding tenders worth Sh399.9 million and Sh394.9 million for the construction of two buildings, 12 and 11 storeys respectively, in 2018.

The buildings were to be completed in 58 weeks but a site visit in October 2022 found the first one at 10 per cent and the latter 52 per cent completion, with contractors having abandoned the site despite more than Sh176 million having been spent.

Also incomplete are the Sh147.7 million stadiums projects, which were to take three years, and the one-year Sh75.1 million Mumbuni Earth Dam.

Dr Mutua is also on the spot over the stalling of the Sh55.49 million mixed-use development and a Sh55.4 million community recreation centre awarded in 2018.

Also stalled is the Sh2.87 million public toilet in Matuu — where the contractor has also abandoned the site with the project at only 40 per cent complete — and the Sh12.5 million staff houses also in Matuu which is 60 per cent complete.

Governor Wavinya Ndeti said the contractors abandoned the projects due to non-payment.

“We have had problems with Machakos County. The former governor engaged in public relations stunts to confuse the people,” said Ms Fatuma Dullo (Isiolo, nominated).

The county government was also fingered for irregular procurement of projects where, in one instance, it awarded a Sh2.7 million tender for upgrading of Matuu-Equity Lane Road only to later cancel it and award it to another firm for Sh8.1 million.

Related to the same project was the award of a tender worth Sh9.75 million for installation of paving blocks and kerbs to a firm that did not attain the minimum technical evaluation threshold of 70 per cent.

Irregularly spent

The county irregularly spent money on national government projects, such as paying a consultant Sh26 million to design the proposed Machakos Airport, without providing evidence of an agreement between it and the national government or its agencies.

Another Sh25.1 million was spent on consultancy services for the design of the proposed 16-kilometre Machakos-Kyumvi dual carriageway, which is categorised as a national trunk road.

“There is an international airport five minutes away from Machakos [town], so what was the urgent need for another airport?” Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna posed.

The devolved unit was also on the spot for failing to disclose imprest balances amounting to Sh118.4 million during the period under review, failure to remit statutory deductions amounting to Sh293.7 million and having 69 county government workers serving on probation for between 21 and 34 months contrary to labour laws.