Chief, 2 police officers charged with taking Sh40,000 bribe

A chief and two senior police officers were charged Tuesday with receiving a bribe to release eight heads of cattle held at a Machakos County police station.

Lukenya Location Chief Tirus Ndambuki Musyoka, inspector Kyalo Munyao Nthiwa and KBC Police Station commander (OCS) Francis Bundi Wilson denied four counts of graft.

The three denied receiving a bribe of Sh40,000 from herdsman Peter Muhia Njenga before Milimani Anti-Corruption Court Chief Magistrate Felix Kombo.

Mr Musyoka and Mr Nthiwa were jointly charged with demanding a bribe of Sh50,000 at Joska Police Post on March 5, 2019 to facilitate the release of Mr Njenga’s cattle.

The chief faced three separate charges of demanding and receiving a bribe.

All the accused pleaded for release on bond saying they have been cooperating with investigators.

“I urge this court to free the accused on reasonable bail terms given that this is a 2019 matter,” a defence lawyer told the magistrate.

Mr Kombo also heard that the accused are senior government officers employed by the Interior ministry.

“The accused are senior government officers who cannot abscond. They had been out on bond and had cooperated with the investigators,” Mr Kombo heard.

The magistrate was also told that the accused will attend their trial and was urged to consider granting them a free bond.

Mr Kombo granted each of the accused a cash bail of Sh75,000.

The case will be mentioned on August 17.