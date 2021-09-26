Chaos in Athi River as police stop Covid vaccination drive

Several people were injured in a scuffle between police officers and motorcycling enthusiasts in Athi River, Machakos County on Sunday.

The "Riders Covid-19 virus vaccination drive" was to see more than 100 riders and fans vaccinated against the deadly virus.

Dozens of riders under Raceline Events Limited converged for the racing competition as early as 7am but a contingent of armed police officers from Athi River police station, led by the deputy commander, arrived and disrupted the occasion.

The event organisers, armed with a court order permitting the event, tried in vain to reason with the police officers.

Guests attending the 'Riders Covid-19 virus vaccination drive' in Athi River, Machakos County, on September 26, 2021 scamper for safety as police officers act to stop the event. Photo credit: Stanley Ngotho | Nation Media Group

It was alleged that an unnamed senior officer in the Sports ministry ordered the cancellation of the event, citing the need to adhere to anti-virus protocols, after he was stopped from participating in it.

This prompted the organiser to take the matter to the Milimani Commercial Court on September 24, and obtain the order allowing the event to take place.

But the police officers disrupted it on Sunday, firing live bullets in the air and hurling teargas canisters at participants.

The venue - the Whistling Moran private racing grounds - turned chaotic, with participants scampering for safety.

Guests react after police action to stop the 'Riders Covid-19 virus vaccination drive' in Athi River, Machakos County, on September 26, 2021. Photo credit: Stanley Ngotho | Nation Media Group

Several people including women and children were injured while vehicles and motorcycles were damaged.

The vaccination drive was paralysed with food vendors counting heavy losses.

"I came to the race hoping to get a Covid 19 jab. Everyone allowed into the venue had a temperature check and all Covid-19 protocols were observed. The event was by invitation to control the crowd. It's unfortunate it had to end this way," said Allan Muigai, a participant.

Organisers of the 'Riders Covid-19 virus vaccination drive' in Athi River, Machakos County, confront police after they used tear gas to stop the event held on September 26, 2021. Photo credit: Stanley Ngotho | Nation Media Group

Raceline Events’ spokesperson, Mr Kennedy Marete, claimed individuals in the Sports ministry used police officers to disrupt the event after their attendance was prevented.

"Our members were injured after a police officer fired in the air and hurled teargas canisters, resulting in a stampede. The irony is that police officers can ignore a court order and use Covid-19 protocols to stop an event. It's barbaric and unethical," said Mr Marete, an advocate of the High Court.

The police officers retreated after the melee but surrounded the racing field to prevent any activities.