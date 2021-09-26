Chaos in Athi River as police stop Covid vaccination drive

Guests attending the 'Riders Covid-19 virus vaccination drive' in Athi River, Machakos County, on September 26, 2021 scamper for safety as police officers act to stop the event.

Photo credit: Stanley Ngotho | Nation Media Group
By  Stanley Ngotho

Nation Media Group

Several people were injured in a scuffle between police officers and motorcycling enthusiasts  in Athi River, Machakos County on Sunday.

