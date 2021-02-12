A stranger, a dead 2-year old and his cousin

A three-year-old boy who can barely express himself but reports witnessing the killing of his two-year-old cousin will be crucial to police investigations into the murder case.

Two-year-old baby Richard Kimeu’s body was found hanging from an avocado tree at King'atuani village in Machakos County on Wednesday afternoon, just 30 minutes after his mother, Fridah Mbithe, noticed that he had gone missing.

The body which was still warm was hanging from a velvet rope whose knot was on the front of his neck.

Normally when someone dies from hanging the knot is on the back of the neck due to the weight of the body.

Detectives believe this is evidence that someone killed baby Kimeu and then hanged him in order to make it appear like he had hanged himself. This theory is further strengthened given that it is improbable that a two-year-old child can hang himself.

Strangled

The three-year-old boy who reported to have witnessed the murder yesterday told the police that he saw a man strangle his cousin but he cannot remember his face.

"We were walking back home together when a man came and asked who amongst us was Richard. I told him my cousin was Richard and he grabbed him and told me to go back home,” he said.

Ms Friday Mbithe, mother of baby Richard Kimeu. The boy's body was found hanging from an avocado tree at King'atuani village in Machakos County on February 10, 2021. Photo credit: Pool

Richard was last spotted at noon on Wednesday when he had asked his mother for food. His mother who was washing clothes at that time gave him a cup of tea and mandazi. His cousin who is said to have witnessed the murder and lives in the same compound came to play with Richard before they left.

However, when the cousin came back home 20 minutes later without his cousin in tow Ms Mbithe, immediately smelt a rat. On being asked where Richard was, his cousin started running towards the direction of an adjacent farm.

Angry that she was not being listened to by her nephew, Ms Mbithe reported to her sister-in-law Anastacia Jackson of his son’s rude behaviour. It is at this point that the two women were directed to an avocado tree where they got the shock of their lives.

"I could not move when I saw Kimeu's body seated lifelessly under the tree, his neck was twisted to the left and a rope hanging from the tree's branch was tied around his neck. I screamed, I couldn't touch the body," Ms Anastacia told the Nation.

Confused and in shock, Ms Anastacia ran to call her neighbour, Peninah Musembi. Together they rushed back to the scene, and like her friend, she too was rendered immobile by the sight that greeted her. Soon the whole village was filled with screams.

As the message spread around, Mr Juleka Kimeu, who is baby Richard’s father found out from a client at his barbershop about what had happened. He left in a huff only to meet his wife on her way to his shop with the grim news.

Mr Juleka Kimeu, father of two year old Richard Kimeu who was found dead under an avocado tree in King'atuani village, Kathiani Sub County, Machakos. Photo credit: Pool

"What I saw when I got to the scene shook me to the core. I had never in my wildest dreams, anticipated to see such a thing. My baby, the one whom was loved by everyone at my workplace was there, lifeless. My heart was broken," recalled Mr Kimeu.

The area sub chief, Remson Ndambuki soon arrived at the chaotic scene and called in the police who arrived swiftly.

"We have never had such an incident in this area. Yes, we have had suicide cases, but this one is unique. A two-year-old would never do such a thing. We have so many questions regarding this matter," the sub chief told the Nation yesterday.

Suicide

Kathiani Sub County Police Commander Ms Monica Kimani said they are taking seriously the account of the boy who witnessed the murder.

"When my officers gave me the report, I was shocked. Suicide cases are so many in this area, but the youngest we have ever found was a 14-year-old child. A two-year-old cannot commit suicide,” he said.

“A child cannot lie, whoever committed this murder, is someone within the neighbourhood," said Ms Kimani.

Though Kimeu's relatives deny having any bad blood or quarrels amongst themselves or with their neighbours, the police chief highly suspects that whoever killed the baby must have had a grudge against the family.

"We expect to hear more from the parents. This is a clear-cut murder and it is very unfortunate that someone's grudge would cost this angel's life," she said.

The police commander’s account was corroborated by an elder in the area who said that some family members have had wrangles.