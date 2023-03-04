2 police officers arrested for robbing traders Sh5m in dollars, kilo of gold

Two police officers were arrested Friday evening for the violent robbery of Sh5 million in US dollars and a kilo of gold valued at Sh 6 million, that belonged to three businessmen.

The officers, one attached to Kilimani Police Station and the other to Muthangari Police Station, were detained at Mlolongo Police Station in Machakos County.

It is said that the offence took place on February 22, after the officers confronted three businessmen in Syokimau, arrested them and drove them to Kilimani Police Station.

On the way to the station, the businessmeen asked why they had been apprehended but the officers did not give an explanation.

At the Kilimani station, the duo did not book the businessmen as expected and instead asked them to alight at the station’s yard.

The police officers did not return so the businessmeen decided to head back to Mlolongo and file a complaint with the police.

Investigations led to the arrest of the two police officers, whom the businessmen identified positively. It is expected that they will be charged with robbery with violence since they brandished their guns as they made the arrest.

Describing the incident as rare, Nairobi County police boss Adamson Bungei said action will be taken against the police officers.

“This is an isolated case. The matter is being dealt with in accordance with the law,” he said.

However, cases of police officers engaging in crime have been reported in different parts of the country.

On January 10, four police officers were arrested in Nairobi County after they were linked to a botched robbery that could have seen a businessman lose Sh2 million.

The officers were intercepted in the Muthaiga area as they drove off with the businessman but without the money that they are believed to have targeted. Two of them were armed with pistols at the time of the arrest.

According to police, a businessman who runs a foreign exchange bureau had withdrawn the money from Absa’s Mama Ngina Street branch and was walking to his bureau at about 11 am.

About 20 meters away from the entrance to the bureau along Standard Street, the businessman and an employee he was with were accosted by four men who introduced themselves as police officers.

Two of the officers are attached to Kasarani police station, one to the UN office and another one to the station in Juja.