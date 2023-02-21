16 arrested as detectives raid illegal distillery in Athi River

Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) detectives based in Athi River on Monday night raided an illegal distillery and impounded hundreds of counterfeit liquor and distilling machinery worth millions of shillings.

Hundreds of fake Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) stamps, more than 300 cartons of packed branded liquor and 16 drums of ethanol amounting to 3,200 litres were also impounded.

The detectives also arrested 16 workers.

The owner of the plant managed to evade the police dragnet.

The detectives led by Athi River DCI boss John Kanda working on a tip-off raided the premises within Khims Place Monday night.

The dirt and haphazard illegal distillery is fitted with machinery and other paraphernalia used in alcohol manufacturing.

Liquor manufacturing was in different stages with more than 300 cartons of Blue Mountain brand ready for the market.

"The premises have been on police radar for several days until last night when we raided. We struck when the production was underway. A multi-agency security team is on high alert within the Athi River industrial area to curb illegal alcohol manufacturing," he said.

Impounded stamps

KRA officers said the impounded duty stamps had been faked and the packed liquor was counterfeit.

The officials said the packaged liquor would have led to a Sh2.5 million tax loss.

Athi River Deputy County commissioner Charles Wambugu who led the team to the premises said the multi-agency security team has launched a major crackdown on illegal liquor distilleries to curb the illegal business. He said the plant was operating without a permit or licence.

"It's so unfortunate some unscrupulous businessmen are setting up illegal distilleries posing a health danger to consumers and evading taxes. We will not relent to ensure such people face the full wrath of the law," he said.

Mr Wambugu warned such entities are endangering the lives of consumers.

"Consumers be should on high alert knowing the market is flooded with fake liquors that are harmful to health," he added saying the legal manufacturers are also incurring losses because the illegal liquor is sold with bottles bearing their stickers.

The arrested workers are being held at Athi River police station for further interrogation before being arraigned in court.