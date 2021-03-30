Mutua announces raft of tax reliefs for Machakos traders

Governor Alfred Mutua

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua.

Photo credit: Salaton Njau | Nation Media Group

By  Pius Maundu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Machakos County government is the first to extend tax reliefs to its traders in the wake of the third wave of Covid-19. 
  • Dr Mutua announced 100 per cent exemption for all small scale traders mama mboga and boda-boda riders.

Machakos traders sighed with relief after the county government on Monday announced a raft of tax reliefs,  which Governor Alfred Mutua said are meant to cushion residents against the vagaries of Covid-19.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. PRIME Westgate hero Haji set to be elected Garissa senator unopposed

  2. No jobs for you, Waiguru tells sacked nurses

  3. Mandera MCAs okay building of sub-county offices

  4. Govt moves to restore peace at Kom after killing of two

  5. NMS digs boreholes for Mukuru residents

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.