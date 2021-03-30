Mutua announces raft of tax reliefs for Machakos traders

Machakos traders sighed with relief after the county government on Monday announced a raft of tax reliefs, which Governor Alfred Mutua said are meant to cushion residents against the vagaries of Covid-19.

Machakos is among the five counties President Uhuru Kenyatta placed on lockdown following a surge in Covid-19 infections and deaths.

Machakos County government is the first to extend tax reliefs to its traders in the wake of the third wave of Covid-19.

Dr Mutua announced 100 per cent exemption for all small scale traders including vegetable and fruit vendors as well boda boda riders until December 31, 2021. The waiver also covers land owners in the county.

The governor announced 100 per cent waiver on interests and penalties on land rates for the next 45 days as well as 50 per cent waiver on levies payable by public service vehicles.

The tax reliefs include 50 per cent waiver of the single business permit for all private schools in the county for the current calendar year.

Reduction on tariff

"Tuk tuk and Maruti operators will also be spared 50 per cent of levies until June 31, 2021. Fire licences levied on all traders also stand suspended for the rest of the year," Dr Mutua said in a statement.

The governor further announced a 50 per cent reduction on the tariff paid by wholesalers and distributors of commodities who are based in the county in a move he expects to translate to a significant reduction in the cost of consumer goods.

Dr Mutua urged the national government and other agencies to step in and safeguard Kenyans from the economic hardships caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I call upon the petroleum industry to find a way of reducing the price of paraffin, petrol and diesel at this time of hardships. Reduce your profits a little bit for now.

"As was done before, I urge His Excellency the President to intervene so that Kenya Power does not disconnect electricity to Kenyans who are struggling to pay for bills," he said.

Dr Mutua praised Mulleys Supermarkets, which he revealed had agreed to reduce the prices of certain commodities in a deal with the county government.

Timely move

"In the partnership with Mulley's Supermarket, there will be a reduction on prices of selected commodities when purchased at the supermarket countrywide. For example, if you spend Sh 3,000 buying food items at Mulley’s Supermarket you save Sh500. Some of the commodities whose prices have been slashed include foodstuffs such as unga, cooking oil, milk and bread as well as soaps and tissues, ," Dr Mutua said.

Coming against a chorus of calls for the government to protect Kenyans against the hardships associated with Covid-19, the move by Dr Mutua is seen as timely.

Hawkers of fruits and vegetables at Kithimani township on the busy Thika-Garissa Highway welcomed the tax reliefs, terming them timely interventions.

Through the chairman of an association of hawkers at the township Peter Nzomo, the traders, however, appealed for more affirmative actions to safeguard their small scale enterprises.

"We are counting losses because we depend on motorists heading to and from Nairobi, Thika, Kitui and Garissa. At this rate we shall close shop soon," he told the Nation.