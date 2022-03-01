Lower taxes, offer stimulus programmes, hoteliers tell state

Hoteliers in the South Rift region have called on the government to lower taxes and roll out stimulus packages to help the hospitality industry recover from the impact of Covid-19.

Most hotels in the region had to remodel their businesses, scale down operations and lay off employees when the government imposed restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Although the hospitality industry was hit hard, it provided an opportunity for investors to re-examine and tweak their operation models, said Mr Hanningtone Mwagodi, the general manager of the Sahara Gardens group of hotels.

“The Covid-19 pandemic gave an opportunity to small and medium enterprises, especially in the hospitality industry, to focus more on offering quality products and services to their clients and opened the way for growth to large business outfits,” he said.

As a result, Sahara Gardens, which operates hotels in Bomet and Kericho counties, is expanding its accommodation facilities to serve a greater client base.

“When the travel restrictions were lifted, it appears that Kenyans affected by the lockdown since 2020 are revenging by travelling, as we have recorded an increase in traffic by local and foreign tourists in the South Rift region compared to the past,” Mr Mwagodi said.

The company is building 40 rooms in Kericho, with another nine units in Bomet that will cumulatively raise its bed capacity. It expects to create more than 10 direct jobs to add to the 35 already filled.

“The greatest challenge faced by investors in the hospitality industry at the moment is lack of stimulus programmes to cushion investors from the losses incurred and infrastructure upgrade roll out that would enable faster travel by local and foreign tourists,” said Mr Mwagodi.

County and national taxes have hurt the industry, eating into profits that would have been ploughed into new investments.

The high cost of electricity, gas and food has aggravated the operations in the hospitality industry, said Mr Leonard Langat, the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) Bomet branch chairman.

“There is an urgent need for both the county and national governments to jointly prop up investors in the hospitality industry so as to create direct and indirect employment opportunities,” he said.

Several high-end hotels across the country, especially in exclusive tourist destinations, have closed down after failing to get enough clients because of booking cancellations related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Some of the hotels were used as isolation centres at the height of the coronavirus outbreak.

The industry has slowly picked up, with travel restrictions lifted and operation hours extended. This has brought in more local and foreign tourists, even though the pandemic remains a global threat.

Mass vaccinations have been rolled out to curb infections and deaths and as part of government plans to fully reopen the economy.

Brevan hotel, a major hospitality facility in Bomet town, stayed afloat during the Covid-19 period. It opened a swimming pool in December 2020, making it the only such facility in the county.

The swimming pool attracted hundreds of family members, said Mr Benjamin Mitei, the proprietor of the 73-room hotel.

"The swimming pool has been our major marketing point that gave us a head-start over the other facilities in Bomet County and the fact that we are situated on the Kisii-Bomet-Narok highway was an added advantage," the retired banker said.

Mr Benson Magolo, a director of Aubergine restaurant in Kericho town, said they survived on takeaway meals during the Covid-19 period.

"Apart from catering for people travelling to and from the Western, Nyanza and Rift Valley regions, a lot of our customers were from the locality who gave us business with takeaway orders," Mr Magolo said.

Ms Milka Jemutai Kipyego, the proprietor of Bypass Bar and Restaurant in Bomet town, said the high cost of operations had prompted her to lay off employees or send them on indefinite leave.

"To stay afloat, we were forced to reduce the number of employees from eight to four with the dwindling purchasing power of the customers and reduced traffic," Ms Kipyego said.

A manager at Famous Bar and Restaurant in Litein, Kericho County, said it relied heavily on family outings as children were out of school for a long period before curfew measures were relaxed.

"We became creative and provided packages that attracted families, with a playground for children and that raised traffic," said the manager, who did not want to be named as the management had not given him the authority to speak to reporters.