Lower taxes, offer stimulus programmes, hoteliers tell state

Mr Cyrus Siele (left) the sales manager at Sahara Gardens hotels in Bomet and Kericho counties and (left) Mr Hannington Mwagodi, the company's General Manager speaking in Bomet on February, 28, 2022.


Photo credit: Vitali Kimutai I Nation media Group

By  Vitalis Kimutai

Nation Media Group

Hoteliers in the South Rift region have called on the government to lower taxes and roll out stimulus packages to help the hospitality industry recover from the impact of Covid-19.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.