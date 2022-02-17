Livestock thieves ‘running chain of butcheries’ remanded

Butchery

The four were arrested after a spate of livestock theft involving hundreds of animals.

Photo credit: File | Nation
logo (13)

By  Stanley Ngotho

Nation Media Group

A court in Mavoko, Machakos County, yesterday declined to free four livestock theft suspects, saying some of them had a history of jumping bail.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.