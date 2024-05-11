Landslides, floods kill three and destroy property in West Pokot and Elgeyo Marakwet

Two people died after being buried by landslides in Elgeyo Marakwet County while another was swept away by raging waters in West Pokot as floods caused by heavy rains.

The duo died while scores of others were injured after landslides hit Chesoi village in Marakwet East, damaging several houses and crops.

"The injured have been taken to hospital while rescue operations are ongoing to assess the extent of damage and losses suffered by families," said Oscar Okumu, Kenya Red Cross Society Head of North Rift Region.

In West Pokot County, one person was killed by floods while two schools were destroyed and 300 sheep lost after a landslide hit Chepkaram village in Tapach, Pokot South sub-County, damaging infrastructure, several roads and submerging several acres of food crops.

Kiamakeo Assistant Chief Michael Loreng said the body was found floating in the Chesra River on Thursday.

The body of a male adult, estimated to be around 60 years old, was recovered from the river and taken to the Kapenguria County Referral Hospital mortuary.

The floods also damaged Chepkalit Primary and Secondary Schools, casting doubt on their reopening on Monday.

"We were eagerly anticipating the reopening of school on Monday, but now our hopes have been dashed by this unforeseen calamity. Our classrooms are flooded and our learning materials have been destroyed," lamented Fred Ngolepus, a parent.

The reopening of schools, which had been eagerly awaited by both students and teachers, is now hanging in the balance as authorities scramble to assess the extent of the damage and devise a course of action to deal with the aftermath of the disaster.

West Pokot County Director of Education, Simon Wamae, expressed grave concern over the devastating impact of the floods on Chepkalit Secondary and Primary Schools.

He appealed for support to rebuild the damaged institutions to facilitate a smooth learning process.

"The school will not open because it has been badly destroyed by the floods," he said.

Mr Wamae called for concerted efforts to reduce future risks from natural disasters.