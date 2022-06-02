You've failed us, parties tell IEBC no-show female candidates 

Political parties that sponsored the only female aspirants for the Lamu senatorial seat have expressed disappointment over their failure to show up for clearance by the electoral agency.

Safina, The Service Party (TSP) and Pamoja African Alliance (PAA) had endorsed Mariam Nuno Kuro, Sarah Mukami Ruku and Josephine Wairimu, respectively, for the position.

The three did not turn up for clearance by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission IEBC at the Lamu Fort hall.

Speaking to Nation.Africa on Thursday, officials from the political parties described the new development as a letdown.

Safina secretary-general John Wamagata noted that the party had invested a lot of resources to ensure Ms Kuro wins.

“We even campaigned for her. We expected her to fight to the end. It’s unfortunate that she has decided to drop out. We have a very strong and serious team in Lamu as a political party,” said Mr Wamagata.

Ms Kuro could not be reached for comment.

On the other hand, TSP coordinator Wanyoike Kimani said reports of zoning could have discouraged their candidate.

However, Mr Kimani said the party was ready to support its candidate to the election date.

“Maybe our candidate was fearful about an alleged political party zoning but we had funded her fully. The party had also guaranteed Ms Ruku that she would not be affected by any form of zoning. It’s unfortunate that she dropped the senatorial bid,” said Mr Kimani.

Ms Ruku said she was away from Lamu and could not present her papers to the IEBC.

“There was a bit of miscommunication. By the time I was informed that I was required to present my papers to the IEBC in Lamu, I was out of the county and in a very far place,” she explained.

“That’s how I missed the chance. But to my supporters, never be discouraged. In the next five years, don’t be shocked to see me on the ballot.”

Ms Wairimu and PAA officials were not available to comment on her failure to be cleared.

The IEBC approved nine candidates, all men, to vie for the Lamu senator seat in the August 9 elections.

They were the incumbent Senator Anuar Loitiptip (independent), Francis Kariuki Mugo (UDA), Yusuf Mahmoud Aboubakar (ANC), Ahmed Bunu Haji (ODM), Khamis Nassor Mbaruk (Kanu), Joseph Githuku Kamau (Jubilee), Ahmed Suleiman Ali (UPIA), Abdiwely Mohamed Dhahir (National Alliance Party of Kenya, NAPK), and Abudi Omar Mohamed (Wiper).