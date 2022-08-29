Woman, son, injured in Witu attack

A 46-year-old woman and her son were injured following an altercation between farmers and herders at Kona Mbaya Village in Witu, Lamu County, on Sunday.

Malia Kahindi and her son, Partick Mwangangi,26, suffered deep cuts on the hands, chest and shoulders.

Speaking from their hospital beds at the Witu Dispensary, the two said a group of herders attacked and injured them with knives and clubs after they refused to allow them to graze their herd on their farm.

“We didn’t commit any crime. They found us on our farm. They tried to forcefully graze their cows on our crops. When we declined, they descended on us with knives and clubs and beat us,” said Ms Kahindi.

Mr Mwangangi asked police to investigate the matter accusing herders of forcibly grazing animals in their farms.

“We suspect these herders are from other counties. Just last week, our neighbour was also injured in a similar altercation. Something needs to be done urgently,” said Mr Mwangangi.

Lamu County Peace Ambassadors Committee chairperson Joseph Kamau said for the past year, conflicts between herders and farmers have greatly been reduced.

“We’ve fought and reduced herder-farmer conflict by over 50 percent. The latest incident is an isolated one. We shall continue to spread messages of peace and harmony between these two sides. They need to respect one another,” said Mr Kamau.

County Commissioner Irungu Macharia said investigations have been launched.

Mr Macharia accused both sides of always taking the law into their own hands whenever such differences occur.

“In a move to tame crime, we’ve ordered all non-local herders from Tana River, Garissa and other counties coming to Lamu in search of pasture and water to ensure they register with local administrators. This will also make it easy for us to curb those engaging in crime in our county,” said Mr Macharia.

