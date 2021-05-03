Two killed, one injured in suspected Shabaab attack in Lamu

IED attack

Kenya Defense Forces soldiers patrolling Kotile area on the Lamu-Garissa border. Two people were killed while one was critically injured in an suspected al-Shabaab IED attack in Lamu East on May 3,2021.

Photo credit: Kalume Kazungu | Nation Media Group

By  Kalume Kazungu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Two people were on Monday killed while one was critically injured when a vehicle they were travelling in ran over an improvised explosive device (IED) suspected to have been planted on the road by al-Shabaab militants.

