Twaha protests Timamy's win in Lamu Governor contest

Outgoing Lamu county boss Fahim Twaha has disputed the outcome of the governor election in last Tuesday’s elections.

The Independent, Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) declared former governor Issa Timamy of the Amani National Congress (ANC) party winner of the gubernatorial contest.

Mr Timamy who vied on a Jubilee Party ticket mustered 24,198 votes against Mr Twaha who garnered 16,054 votes.

Others who featured in the race are Umra Omar Bwana of Safina and Eric Mugo Kinyua of Narc Kenya.

Mr Twaha who spoke on Wednesday said the election was marred with irregularities, voter intimidation and violence.

Mr Twaha singled out Kizingitini Primary in Lamu East where he claimed ballot papers were allegedly stuffed in boxes by IEBC Presiding Officers after agents left the stations.

He said he was considering seeking a legal address to challenge the outcome of the governor contest.

“The results were tampered with and results changed,” said Mr Twaha.

He also implicated police officers who were assigned the duty to guard during the voting process saying they were compromised.

“There was lots of violence and intimidation. And for these reasons, we’re weighing our options, including heading to court to challenge Mr Timamy’s win,” said Mr Twaha.

Mr Timamy defeated Mr Twaha for the first time in the 2013 General Election and became the devolution pioneer governor in Lamu.

In the 2017 General Election, Mr Twaha beat Mr Timamy with a small margin of about 500 votes.

But Mr Timamy did not concede defeat and instead sued to overturn Mr Twaha's win at the Malindi High Court.

He lost the petition in March 2018.