State beefs up security after hate leaflets circulate in Lamu

Security has been enhanced in Lamu County after leaflets were circulated in some areas warning of an imminent Al-Shabaab attack.

Security agencies were on high alert and patrols had been enhanced in major towns including Mpeketoni, Hindi, Mokowe, Witu, Kiunga and areas around Boni forest, Lamu County Commissioner Irungu Macharia told Nation.Africa on Thursday.

The leaflets, written in Swahili, have been circulating since last weekend, warning that militants will strike Mokowe, Hindi and Mpeketoni at any time.

“We have intensified security everywhere in Lamu as we investigate, ascertain and establish the author of the document being circulated and possibly the motive behind it. So far, we haven’t arrested any suspect but we’re alert,” Mr Macharia said.

He advised the public not to panic, urging residents to volunteer information that could help security agencies avert attacks.

He warned Al-Shabaab sympathisers and people seeking to instill fear in residents that their days are numbered.

“I appeal to members of the public to cooperate with the security officers conducting reconnaissance and patrolling the area by volunteering information that will lead to the arrest of the author of the leaflets,” Mr Macharia said.

Lamu has been a key target for terrorists, leading to the launch of the multi-agency Operation Amani Boni in September 2015.

The objective is to flush out Al-Shabaab militants believed to be hiding in the dense Boni forest.