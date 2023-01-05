Shella Ward by-election: ODM candidate Atwaa Salim injured in a scuffle

The Orange Democratic Movement candidate in the Shella Ward by-election has been injured.

Mr Atwaa Salim Mohamed was injured during a confrontation with an opponent’s supporters outside the Shella Primary School polling station.

At the time of the attack, Mr Mohamed had already voted at the polling centre and was heading home with his friends when a group of rowdy individuals believed to be supporters of one of the candidates in the by-election descended on him with kicks and blows before he was rescued by the public.

During the Thursday 1.30 pm incident, Mr Mohamed sustained injuries in the neck, stomach and legs.

Lamu Central OCPD Geoffrey Osanane condemned the incident and called on voters and residents to observe peace and respect one another.

“We’re looking for the culprits in this unfortunate incident. So far, no one has been arrested. I appeal with voters to maintain peace,” said Mr Osanane.

Ms Maryam Ali, a voter, pleaded for justice to prevail for Mr Salim.

“Atwa Salim is a peace-loving individual. I am yet to understand the reason behind the attack. We need justice for Atwa,” said Ms Ali.

Tension was high at Shella Primary polling station. Several chaotic incidents were witnessed among supporters of the various candidates.

The Shella Ward by-election attracted four candidates.

Apart from Mr Atwa Salim Mohamed of ODM, others are Ms Saamiya Mohamed Abduljabar of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), Mohamed Hassan Ali of the Amani National Congress (ANC) and Nizar Mohamed of the United Green Movement (UGM) Party.

The Shella Ward County Assembly seat fell vacant following the resignation of MCA Azhar Ali Mbarak who contested and won the Lamu County Assembly Speaker position last September.

The ward has 3,632 registered voters spread across nine polling stations in Shella and Manda islands.

By the time of filing the story, the general voter turnout for the Shella Ward by-election was at 43.5 per cent. Voting will be closed in all the polling stations by 5 pm.