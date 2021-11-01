Sh100m Lamu markets to be ready next month

Two major municipal markets under construction for over a year in Lamu will open by January next year, the county government has announced.

The Lamu and Mokowe markets, both in Lamu West, cost Sh100 million and construction is at 87 percent and 40 percent complete respectively.

Each of the facilities was allocated Sh50 million.

They are being built with support from the World Bank’s Kenya Urban Support Programme.

The programme aims to support fast-growing municipalities to develop sustainable urban economic plans and attract investment for critical infrastructure.

Speaking to journalists on Sunday, Lamu Municipality Manager Omar Famau said final touches were being made for the Lamu Municipal Market, where work started in September 2019.

Under initial plans, the project was to take only eight months and be ready by June 2020.

Mr Famau attributed the delays largely to the effects of Covid-19.

The market is the largest and most vibrant such facility in the region.

It will have more stalls and storage facilities, including cooling equipment for highly perishable products.

It will be user-friendly and accessible to people with disabilities.

It is also expected to be the first one-stop market in the region where users can get all kinds of products and services under the same roof.

The market has been expanded to accommodate more than 200 traders and hawkers, up from the original 100.

The Mokowe Municipal Market, on the other hand, has five units, each hosting 30-40 businesses. Its construction started earlier this year.

It will serve farmers from Mokowe, Hindi and its surroundings, including Pate, Vumbe, Faza, and Kizingitini.

It is also strategically positioned, considering that Mokowe is the Lamu County headquarters and hosts the Lamu port (Lapsset).

Mr Famau said the Mokowe facility will complement the Lamu and Mpeketoni markets.

“Construction works for the Lamu and Mokowe municipal markets will be completed by January 2022. These facilities will reduce congestion, time and distance travelled by farmers and traders to Mpeketoni market,” Mr Famau said.

“They are timely as they coincide with the devolved unit’s economic empowerment programme for smallholder farmers to increase agricultural production in this place.”

Trade Executive Josephat Musembi said once completed, the two projects will be a game changer for Lamu town and Mokowe residents, who lacked a modern market.

In Lamu County’s socio-economic strategy, improving market infrastructure is one of the major initiatives under trade and industry.

“I view these projects as a major boost to the trade and industrialisation sector. Since the Lamu port was operationalised in May this year, we have generally seen a sharp increase in business activities,” Mr Musembi said.

“Once completed, these markets will help to ensure a smooth flow of trade activities.”

Traders and hawkers on Sunday expressed gratitude to the World Bank and Lamu officials for building the modern markets.

Their spokesperson, Abubakar Jukwaa, said the projects should be fast-tracked.