Breaking News: Court suspends judgment ordering President Uhuru Kenyatta to appoint rejected judges

Sh100 million Lamu markets to be ready next month

-A section of the Sh50 million Lamu Municipal which is under construction.

Photo credit: Kalume Kazungu I Nation Media Group

By  Kalume Kazungu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Two major municipal markets under construction for over a year in Lamu will open by January next year, the county government has announced.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.