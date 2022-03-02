Rival coalitions lock horns as Senate seat race hots up 

Rival coalitions Kenya Kwanza Alliance and Azimio La Umoja Movement are locked in a do-or-die battle for the county’s Senate seat ahead of the August 9 elections.

Seven aspirants, among them a former Member of Parliament, a lawyer, a former Ward Representative, a youth leader, a medical doctor and a local businessman are hoping to unseat Mr Anwar Loitiptip, who will be defending his seat on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket.

In 2017, Mr Loitiptip had a narrow victory, garnering 14,432 votes against his closest rival, Mr Hassan Albeity of Wiper party, who got 14,374 votes.The first-term senator is banking on the advantage of incumbency to tilt the political scales in his favour.

Those angling for his seat are former Lamu East MP Mohamed Hashim Salim, lawyer Yusuf Aboubakar, former Nominated MCA Joseph Githuku and Dr Ahmed Bunu Haji. Others are youth leader Francis Mugo and businessman Khamis Bwangao.

In interviews with the Nation, the contestants largely agreed that there is a need to shift focus from party politics to the issues facing residents.

Insecurity concerns

They have pledged to focus on how the county’s fisheries and agricultural potential can be harnessed by improving infrastructure, enhancing access to credit and providing a ready market for produce.

The other area of interest for most aspirants is education and healthcare. They are also concerned about insecurity, with peaceful co-existence between different communities in the county dominating campaigns.

Mr Salim, a board member at the Lamu Port South Sudan Ethiopia Transport Corridor Project, has confirmed that he will vie on an Azimio-affiliate party. The skills he has gained as a leader in different positions, he adds, give him an upper hand in the race.

He was the county assembly speaker from 2013 to 2017.

Mr Aboubakar said he was the county’s best bet for the job that involves oversight of county resources due to his standing as a long-practising lawyer.

He will vie on an Amani National Congress (ANC) party ticket.

Proper representation

Committed to uniting county leaders, Mr Bwangao will “undertake my oversight role effectively to ensure proper use of county resources”. He pledged to focus on land and the economy.

“I’ll push to have all squatters... get land and title deeds. I’ll partner with the county executive to build factories to process fruits and fish. I’ll work to ensure a ready market for farmers’ produce and revive cotton ginneries,” Mr Bwangao, who will run on a Kanu party ticket, said.

Mr Mugo, who is yet to unveil his preferred party, said Lamu county lacks proper representation at the Senate. He accused Mr Loitiptip of having little to show for his five-year tenure.

Dr Haji, who wants to contest the seat through an Azimio-affiliate party, told the Nation that if he becomes senator, he will push for more allocations to counties.