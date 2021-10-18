Residents living in fear as hippos roam villages in Lamu

hippopotamuses stuck in the mud at Lake Kenyatta in Lamu West in March 2017 owing to drought. Residents of Mkunumbi and Koreni in Lamu West are living in fear of being attacked by hippos that have been roaming in the villages for over a month now.

Photo credit: Kalume Kazungu I Nation Media Group

By  Kalume Kazungu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Residents of Koreni and Mkunumbi villages in Lamu West constituency are living in fear of attacks by hippos that are roaming in villages in search of water.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.