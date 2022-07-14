Profits draw more investors to Lamu floating fuel stations

More floating fuel stations have been established in the Indian Ocean in Lamu County following safety concerns about fire outbreaks.

The facilities have opened at Shela beach and Mokowe, where they did not exist before, Business Daily observed.

In 2014, the county government directed dealers in petrol and gas products to move their businesses from Lamu town into the ocean channels where they operate atop boats.

Fire tragedies had by then increased in shops selling petrol and gas, prompting officials to take the drastic measure.

The island has narrow streets that make movement of vehicles impossible.

Lamu Old Town has five floating fuel stations operating in the ocean, while two have been introduced on Shela island.

In Mokowe, one fuel station has been set up.

Business people interviewed said that though operating a floating fuel station in the ocean is a costly venture, the profits are good.

The operators sell a litre of petrol for between Sh171 and Sh180, while diesel goes for between ShSh143 to Sh150.

Establishing a simple floating fuel station is similar to buying a whole water bus/boat, which goes for between Sh2 million and Sh3 million, and installing storage tanks, drums, anchor gadgets.

Dealers must also buy an extra special boat to provide fuel to clients.

“Establishing and maintaining a floating fuel station is an expensive affair but we are drawn by the huge profits. That’s why many of us have ventured into this business,” said Abdallah Omar.

Since the floating fuel stations were introduced in Lamu town nine years ago, no single fire incident or tragedy has been recorded.

“When we operated petrol and gas kiosks within Lamu town, we were always worried about the losses incurred as a result of fires,” said Hussein Bwanadi.

“Interestingly, operating a floating fuel station smack in the ocean has given us confidence about the safety of our businesses. We no longer have fear about fires.”

Boat operators and residents in Shela and Mokowe said the facilities have made it easier for sailors to refill their boats, dhows and other marine vessels.

“We used to go to Lamu town to get fuel but having one here cuts the cost for us,” said coxswain Twalib Swaleh.

In Lamu East sub-county, where transport is also mainly by sea, there is no single floating fuel station.