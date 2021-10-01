Police nab Lamu road vandals

Police in Lamu have arrested two men suspected to be part of a criminal ring vandalising road installations along the recently completed 135-kilometre Lamu-Witu-Garsen road.

Allen Juma Kichafu, a metal dealer in Hindi, was nabbed in the ongoing police swoop. 22 of 35 spacers meant for guard rails, nuts and bolts, which were stolen near Milihoi area along the Lamu-Witu-Garsen route, were recovered at his premises.

The second suspect, identified as John Kamutu Mwangi, is believed to be among the vandals who brought the scrap metal to the dealer. He was also arrested within Hindi Town on Thursday.

The value of the vandalised items is approximated at Sh500,000.

Lamu County Police Commander, Moses Murithi, confirmed the arrests, adding that other suspected scrap sellers are being pursued.

“We received reports from a H-Young company security officer that 35 guard rail spacers, bolts and nuts had been stolen at Milihoi area. My officers began investigations. We found some of the stolen road material at a scrap metal dealer shop within Hindi Town. We arrested the dealer and one metal seller to assist with further investigations,” said Mr Murithi.

He cautioned members of the public to desist from such crimes, warning that they will be met with the full force of the law.