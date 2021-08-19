Police in Lamu arrest man for sexually molesting teen

Lamu Central Sub-County Police Commander, Nyawa Murinzi. He confirmed the arrest of a 34-year-old man suspected to have sexually assaulted a 15-year-old boy.

Photo credit: Kalume Kazungu I Nation Media Group.

By  Kalume Kazungu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Police in Lamu have arrested a 34-year-old man that they said had sexually assaulted a child.

