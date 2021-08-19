Police in Lamu arrest man for sexually molesting teen

Police in Lamu have arrested a 34-year-old man that they said had sexually assaulted a child.

Mohamed Kale was picked up from his house in Kizingitini, Lamu East, where he is alleged to have locked up and molested the 15-year-old boy for one week

The teenager, a primary school pupil, was said to have had trouble walking as a result of the attack.

Speaking to Nation.Africa, Lamu Central sub-county police Commander Nyawa Murinzi said the boy had been reported missing since August 9, only to be found locked up in the man’s house this week.

“When my officers interrogated the boy, he revealed to them that the suspect had repeatedly molested him. We took him to a hospital, where doctors confirmed that he had indeed been assaulted several times. The suspect is in our custody awaiting to be presented in court any time,” he said.

He urged the public to report to police promptly when their children go missing or are sexually abused.

“You can imagine this child has missed classes for over a week now. He has also been sexually abused and tortured psychologically. Such behaviour should stop,” he said.

Lamu Child Protection Initiative executive officer Abdulaziz Sadiq lauded the police for their quick response in the matter.

He advised parents to desist from sending small children to shops and markets alone, as that presents opportunities to paedophiles to prey on them.

He noted that child abuse cases had risen in Lamu in recent years.