Over 2,000 face hunger, water shortage in Lamu villages

The Boni minority Community women at Pandanguo Village. They are forced to trek daily for over 20 kilometres in search of water and food.

Photo credit: Kalume Kazungu I Nation Media Group.

By  Kalume Kazungu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

At least 2,000 residents of Pandanguo, Jima and Madina villages in Lamu are facing an acute shortage of food and water.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Revealed: ‘The butcher of Moi’s Bridge’

  2. Kilifi disputes ministry's Covid-19 report

  3. Over 2,000 face hunger, water shortage in Lamu villages

  4. 'Political detractors to blame for Laikipia budget impasse'

  5. Together until the end: Couple dies one day apart

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.