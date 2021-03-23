One killed in suspected Shabaab attack in Lamu

Top security officials from Lamu during a meeting with Somalia immigrants at Kiunga Town, on the border with Somalia.

Photo credit: Kalume Kazungu I Nation Media Group.

By  Kalume Kazungu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

One person died on Tuesday morning when a water bowser headed to Usalama Camp, where the Kenya-Somalia border wall is being constructed, ran over an improvised explosive device suspected to have been planted by Al-Shabaab militants.

