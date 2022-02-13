One injured in suspected Al-Shabaab IED attack in Lamu's Boni Forest

Boni Forest

The scene where a vehicle was attacked by an IED between Baure and Milimani in Boni Forest in Lamu on Saturday, February 12, 2022. One person was injured.

Photo credit: Kalume Kazungu | Nation Media Group

By  Kalume Kazungu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

One person was injured while six others escaped unhurt when a vehicle they were travelling in was ambushed with an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) between Milimani and Baure in Lamu County.

