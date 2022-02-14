New Lamu market to help revive livestock trade

The construction of Lamu County’s Nagele market has been completed, raising hopes of reviving the ailing livestock sector.

The facility in Witu division can handle more than 2,000 animals a day.

Pastoralists used to travel to neighbouring Tana River, Garissa and Kilifi counties to sell their livestock.

Livestock Chief Officer Gichohi Mathenge said the project will unlock the region’s and inhabitants' economic potential.

"Lamu County has been losing livestock revenue to our neighbours, especially Tana River, through its thriving Garsen market. This is despite our rich livestock resources that comprise over 30 pastoralist villages and proximity to significant animal production hubs,” he said.

“Through facilities like the newly completed Nagele market, we are determined to transform the county into the next livestock hub by creating an enabling environment for livestock traders and investors.”

Mr Mathenge lauded the national government for considering the establishment of a Livestock Pre-Export Quarantine in Lamu, adding that the facility enables the processing of livestock commodities to attain the specifications desired by traders.

“It also helps to ensure commodities meet the required animal health standards as internationally prescribed by complying with requisite certification and other disease risk reduction measures,” he said.

Speaking during a recent tour of Lamu, Agriculture and Livestock Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya said having a Livestock Pre-Export

Quarantine in a county like Lamu will help harness the potential of arid and semi-arid areas for which livestock production is the main livelihood.

“Apart from coastal counties like Lamu, Kilifi, and Tana River, counties such as Garissa, Wajir, and Mandera will also form a major source of livestock that will be exported through the Lamu port,” Mr Munya said.