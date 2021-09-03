Kalume Kazungu | Nation Media Group

Lamu

Prime

My 18-year battle with heroin addiction

By  Kalume Kazungu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Drugs wasted my life. I lost control and would sleep with any man just for a sachet of cocaine or heroin. Drugs led me to a life of prostitution from the early age of 12. That was the life I lived for 18 years before I joined the Lamu Methadone Clinic, also known as medically assisted therapy (MAT), this year. For a minute of ecstasy, I wasted my childhood, my dreams and my body, and it is not something I am proud of. I am, however, sober now and this is my story:

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.