More security officers sent to Lamu ahead of national exams

The government will deploy more security officers to Lamu County as students sit national examinations starting next week.

Coast Regional Commissioner John Elungata said more National Police Reservists (NPRs) will be posted to volatile areas.

Last month, terror attacks in Lamu left at least 15 people dead, scores displaced and several houses torched.

“The police reservists will supplement the role of the regular police in providing security in those remote and far-flung areas. The reservists will receive the necessary support from the government, including stipends, to help them meet their basic needs,” Mr Elungata in Lamu.

“They are expected to be the main visible security force in the villages since they operate within their own locality.”

He said the government was determined to enhance learning in the region, citing the setting up of Lamu National School in Basuba, Lamu East.

Some schools that had been closed for years because of insecurity were recently reopened and new teachers posted.

He told the teachers that they would be protected.

Speaking at the same function, Teachers Service Commission (TSC) member Mbage Ng’ang’a said the agency is aware of the teacher shortage in the county.