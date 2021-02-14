Body of missing Lamu fisherman retrieved from ocean

Lamu

Divers who were searching for a lobster fisherman who went missing in Lamu. The search came to an end on February 14, 2021 been after the man’s body was recovered near Kwabuku Beach in Lamu East.

Photo credit: Kalume Kazungu | Nation Media Group

By  Kalume Kazungu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

The body of a lobster fisherman who went missing in the Indian Ocean in Lamu has been recovered.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Garbatulla TVET contractor summoned over work delays

  2. Missing Lamu fisherman found dead

  3. Locusts invade farms in Embu

  4. Mukuru kwa Njenga founder passes on

  5. Yatani denies links to Marsabit conflict

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.