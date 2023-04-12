Mariam Mohammed: 'I have lost three sons to un-explained murders'

Mariam Mohamed Hilesi is a heartbroken mother, following a series of unfortunate events that left three of her four sons dead.

The 40-year-old mother of six — four sons and two daughters — from the Boni minority community in Lamu East sub-county fears that unseen powers might be at play to sweep her entire brood from the face of the earth.

While for many African communities, the boy is the preferred heir, who is expected to carry on the family name, Ms Hilesi worries that there will be none to carry on the family name.

On Sunday, April 16, 2017, Ms Hilesi lost her last-born, son, Yusuf Hussein Shizo, aged 10 years.

Yusuf was swimming with other children on the shores of the Indian Ocean in Kiangwe when he drowned.

On Sunday, September 30, 2018, her first-born son Issa Hussein Shizo, then aged 25, was stabbed to death by 68-year-old Omar Lola Hussein, after they quarrelled over a pack of miraa (khat) in their Kiangwe village inside the dense Boni forest.

The two men had been enjoying a chat while chewing miraa at their favourite joint before the older man turned on Issa, ostensibly, for offending him.

The assailant pounced on him and stabbed him several times in the stomach, killing him instantly, for uttering something that did not go down well with the suspect.

Six years on, however, Ms Hilesi feels justice has not been rendered because the culprit only ended up being jailed.

On Sunday, April 9 this year, Ms Hilesi’s third-born son Omar Hussein Shizo, 18, was arrested by the Basuba Location chief, Mr Babitu Hamid, for allegedly stealing five kilos of maize flour that had been sent as a Ramadhan donation from a well-wisher to the residents of Kiangwe and Boni forest.

Witnesses told Nation.Africa on Monday that the chief, in a quest to have the boy punished for the offence, took him to the nearby Border Patrol Unit (BPU) camp in Kiangwe where he is said to have been beaten to a pulp by officers.

Collapsed near camp

Omar collapsed and died just a few metres from the camp shortly after he was released by the BPU officers on Sunday afternoon.

Mariam Mohamed Hilesi, 40, during an interview with the Nation at her village in Kiangwe in Boni forest, Lamu East. Ms Hilesi lost her 18-year-old son, Omar Hussein Shizo who allegedly died at the hands of Border Patrol Unit (BPU) officers on April 9, 2022.

The chief, however, denied that he took the victim to the BPU camp for punishment.

“In fact, I was asleep when I was awoken by noise from outside. I saw the man, Omar Hussein Shizo, in the hands of a gang of youths. I rescued him from the rowdy youth and as a way of ensuring he is protected, I took him to the BPU camp before I went to work. I don’t know what transpired thereafter,” said Mr Hamid.

Ms Hilesi, the distraught mother, wonders how two of her grown-up sons could be killed for no apparent reason and prays that justice will be rendered.

“I have a feeling that a bad omen is befalling my family and targeting my sons. Let our area chief and the security agencies at Kiangwe be investigated thoroughly. They directly contributed to my son’s death. My children have always been peace-loving citizens. They don’t like arguments and I am surprised that one can just wake up, take my son to a security camp only for him to be killed later,” said Ms Hilesi.

Mr Mohamed Hussein, the victim’s uncle, appealed for justice, particularly for his two nephews who died under mysterious circumstances.

“As a family, we just need justice for Issa, and now Omar. Nothing else. We also call for human rights agencies to come in and assist us to fight for justice for our children. I have the feeling that our family is being targeted,” said Mr Hussein.

The recent death at Kiangwe has been met with public outrage in Lamu County, especially in light of how police officers in the region have lately been handling civilians.

The death of Omar at the hands of BPU officers comes just days after 42-year-old suspected drug peddler Miji Aboud Mohamed, died at the hands of police officers who had arrested him in Gadeni, within Lamu Island while in possession of heroin.

The incident drew the attention of the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (Ipoa).

Ipoa chairperson Anne Makori and Coast Regional Coordinator of Ipoa, Mr Hussein Aden, visited Lamu and met with the victim’s family over the weekend.

An investigation was also launched, with Ipoa promising to release a report within two weeks.

The Kiangwe incident on Sunday was confirmed by Lamu County Commander William Samoei, who called for patience from the public while investigations into the death are carried out.