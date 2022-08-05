Man who lured teenager with bread and defiled him jailed for 15 years

A 40-year-old man who lured his neighbour’s 16-year-old son with a loaf of bread and tea and sexually molested him in Gadeni, Lamu Old Town, has been sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment.

Abubakar Shekuwe was found guilty of the offence that he committed on December 4, 2021.

The court heard that after Shekuwe committed the offence, he chased away the boy at around 5am after giving him Sh50.

The teenager’s parents, who had been searching for him all night, found him as he left Shekuwe’s house.

They alerted police, who arrested him. A medical report confirmed that the boy had been defiled.

The court also found Shekuwe guilty of committing an indecent act with a minor, contrary to Section 11(1) of the Sexual Offenses Act.

He was also found guilty of being armed in public, which is contrary to Section 88 of the Penal Code.

The court also found Shekuwe guilty of failing to register as a Kenyan citizen, contrary to Section 14(1) of the Registration of Persons Act Cap 107 of the Laws of Kenya.

Lamu Principal Magistrate Temba Sitati noted that six witnesses had testified in the case.

“The court concludes that from the totality of the evidence, it is satisfied that the accused person indeed committed all the offenses. The accused person here is guilty as charged and is convicted under Section 215 of the Criminal Procedure Code,” said Mr Sitati.

Shekuwe has 14 days to appeal against the sentence.

The judgment came a few days after the same court sentenced a 42-year-old man to 20 years in jail for sexually molesting a 19-year-old Form Three male student.