Lamu woman believed to be Kenya’s oldest granny dies at 120

Lamu olest woman dies

The daughters of Ms Gitau surround her during a birthday party to mark 119 years at their home in Umoja, Mpeketoni in Lamu West in 2021. Ms Gitau died on Sunday, February 20, 2022 aged 120 years.

Photo credit: Kalume Kazungu I Nation Media Group

By  Kalume Kazungu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

One of Lamu’s and Kenya’s oldest grandmothers has passed away at 120 years.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.