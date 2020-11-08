Father, son killed by machete-wielding assailant buried in Lamu

A father and his son, who were killed on Friday by a machete-wielding assailant in Mpeketoni, Lamu County, have been buried.

There was grief as the two — Gojama Wario, 75 and his son Yusuf Gojama Wario, 23 — were laid to rest in Mulei village over the weekend.

Various community leaders and mourners who attended the burial called on the government to assure them of their security in the remote villages, noting that machete-wielding gangs have in recent days been terrorising various parts of Lamu.

Ali Yusuf, a Nyumba Kumi committee member, urged the security department in the region to scale up the fight against criminal gangs.

Mr Yusuf said incidents of people being attacked, injured or killed by panga or knife attackers have been common in the villages.

Not the first incident

"Today, we're mourning the death of Mzee Wario and his son Yusuf. But this incident is not the first one. Early this year, there was a lady who was slashed to death by unknown assailants within Mpeketoni. We also have the incident of three bodaboda riders who were attacked and seriously injured by a machete-wielding attacker. This is serious and I call on the security department to ensure those involved in such crimes are brought to book," said Mr Yusuf.

Mr Kamau Mbuthia condemned the murders and called for speedy investigations to ensure the suspect faces the full wrath of the law.

Mr Mbuthia also pleaded with the security department in Lamu to increase security patrols on various roads and in all remote villages in the region to ensure the safety of citizens.

Ms Wambui Karanja, a human rights activist in the area, expressed displeasure with the continued trend where locals, especially the elderly, have become easy targets for machete-wielding gangs.

Ms Karanja urged the security department in Lamu to press harder in ensuring the security of the people is guaranteed.

"A few months ago, 65-year-old Esther Zero and her 16-year-old daughter were slashed with a panga at Pamba Roho in Lamu town over allegations that they were practicing witchcraft. Within the same period, 21-year-old Ahmed Mohamed was attacked and seriously injured by a machete-wielding gang in Bajuri area within Lamu Island. We've had so many such cases and it's worrying. It's the high time that the police do something to end this," said Ms Karanja.

Coronavirus pandemic

Mr Ali Shee noted that cases of crime and attacks across Lamu have become worse ever since the Coronavirus pandemic hit the country.

"Most youths here have no jobs. They have become a security threat as some have turned to crime in order to survive," said Mr Shee.

Lamu County Commissioner Irungu Macharia appealed to the public to be vigilant and be ready to share information with the security agencies that will help in arresting those involved in crime in the region.

Mr Macharia said police are holding the suspect who killed the elderly man and his son in Mulei and assured justice for the family of the victims.

"People shouldn't be deterred. We're on high alert. I beseech members of the public to cooperate and share information with law enforcement agencies so that those involved in crime are apprehended," said Mr Macharia.





