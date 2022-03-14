Lamu starts first phase of mass animal vaccination

The Lamu County government has rolled out a mass livestock vaccination drive to prevent the spread of diseases.

At least 100,000 cattle, goats and sheep were vaccinated against contagious bovine pleuropneumonia (CBPP), black quarter, anthrax, and peste des petits ruminant (PPR or sheep and goat plague).

Agriculture, Livestock and Cooperatives Chief Officer Gichohi Mathenge said the drive, in its first phase this year, covered areas mostly occupied by pastoralist communities.

The villages covered include Pangani, Lumshi, Mkunumbi, Koreni, Lake Amu, Lakeside, Kiongwe Mjini, Tewe, Chalaluma, Dide Waride, Moa, Kitumbini, Witu Mjini and Nagele.

The initiative aims to increase herd immunity and prevent cattle losses that can impact livestock supplies in local and international markets.

A total of 27,468 cattle were inoculated against the highly CBPP while an anti-anthrax vaccine was administered to 32,536.

The county-wide drive also saw 16,832 goats immunised against the dangerous CCPP while PPR vaccination was administered to 11,936 sheep and goats.

Mr Mathenge noted that the county has been undertaking two phases of mass livestock vaccinations annually, adding that the second phase will begin in August and September this year.

“The county paid for the vaccines and it is offered free of charge to farmers,” he said.

He urged residents to take their animals for vaccination.

“Such exercises are crucial. They’re meant to improve the quality of animals, bearing in mind that a large population of residents in Lamu rely on livestock rearing for their livelihoods,” the official explained.

The county’s livestock department previously admitted facing challenges in controlling livestock diseases, especially during drought when there’s an influx of animals from the neighbouring counties of Tana River and Garissa looking for pasture.

Livestock keepers who talked to Nation.Africa expressed gratitude for the efforts of the devolved government to ensure their animals are frequently vaccinated.

Lamu County Livestock Marketing chairperson Khalif Hirbae said the mass vaccination would help reduce livestock deaths during disease outbreaks.

Mr Hirbae also thanked the livestock department for deploying veterinary officers to villages.