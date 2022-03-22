Lamu's fish cold storage plant to start operations

The Lamu County government will soon start operating the Faza fish cold storage plant.

The fishing industry in Lamu has remained largely untapped due to lack of cold storage and equipment for deep-sea fishing.

But activating the ice plant will boost fishermen as they will be able to access flaked ice daily in their areas and prevent their catch from spoiling.

The county government in collaboration with the Kenya Climate-Smart Agriculture Programme (KCSAP) issued Sh9.8 million to set up the plant.

Fisheries Chief Officer Abdul Fatah explained that they had invited a mechanical and refrigeration expert from the Ministry of Public Works to provide technical advice on how to efficiently run the ice plant.

“After consideration, the engineer has recommended that the Rasini Cooperative Society Ltd (get) two flake ice-generating machines, each with a capacity to produce 2 tonnes per day. This will be an integrated cold room capable of holding fish at -20°C. The engineer is now working on a bill of quantities for the project,” Mr Fatah said.

The official disclosed that the neighbouring Kizingitini ice plant was also receiving a comprehensive makeover to increase capacity as part of the county's post-Covid-19 recovery fisheries plan.

The expansion of the Kizingitini facility is already over 95 percent complete.

Mr Fatah said the two cold chain projects are part of the larger plan by the county to spur the fisheries sector in Lamu East.

“To boost fish output, the county administration will also resume distribution of fishing equipment and gear throughout the county. They will include fishing lines, gill nets, flippers, eco-sounders or fish finders, GPS, deep freezers, cooler boxes, among other items,” he said.

In the last financial year, more than 10 Beach Management Units (BMUs) acquired fishing equipment.

Lamu East BMU chair Mohamed Ali thanked the devolved government for working to improve fishing amenities.