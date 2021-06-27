Lamu residents benefit from Team Pankaj, 'Nation' free eye clinic

Residents who turned up for NMG, TeamPankaj Grand Eye Care Clinic at the Shella Peponi Hotel in Lamu Town. Over 1, 000 locals benefited from the two-day free eye camp.

Photo credit: Kalume Kazungu I Nation Media Group.

By  Kalume Kazungu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

More than 1, 000 residents of Lamu have benefited from a two-day free eye clinic organized by Nation Media Group (NMG) in partnership with Team Pankaj Foundation.

