Lamu residents benefit from Team Pankaj, 'Nation' free eye clinic

More than 1, 000 residents of Lamu have benefited from a two-day free eye clinic organized by Nation Media Group (NMG) in partnership with Team Pankaj Foundation.

The weeklong eye camp which was held at Peponi Hotel in Shella, Lamu Island attracted locals from far-flung islands of Pate, Kizingitini, Kiwayu, Mkokoni, Ndau, Faza, Matondoni, Kipungani, and Kiunga who were ferried for free to come and receive the free medical screening, eye checkups, and treatment.

Team Pankaj leader Pankaj Shah said the project targets Kenyans from poor background families in rural areas and who are unable to pay for critical eye ailments.

Most residents in Lamu with critical eye illnesses have no access to treatment, a situation that always forces them to seek the services in other counties of Kilifi, Mombasa, and Nairobi.

During the camp, cataract eye surgeries were conducted for free.

Patients were also provided with eyeglasses and other medication.

“Team Pankaj in partnership with NMG and other donors, including the Lions SightFirst Eye Hospital are in Lamu for a free surgical eye care camp. We came with a team of ten medics and obtained eight volunteers from the Lamu Youth Assembly. We are targeting at least 120 patients with eye cataracts to be operated on within the two days of the camp. Patients are being operated in a sanitized room here at Peponi Hotel with others receiving medication and eyeglasses. Everything is done for free,” said Mr Shah.

He said the Sh 280 million projects which target poor Kenyans working in rural areas in all the 47 counties intend to carry out 20,000 free eye cataract surgeries in a four-year period.

The program was launched at Subukia Sub-County early this month and saw 97 eye cataract surgeries conducted and more than 1,500 residents receiving treatment and eyeglasses from the foundation.

“These eye clinics are meant to help those who can’t afford health care and those who can’t even access medical facilities and institutions to get the services like the case of Lamu. There’s no eye care unit here and people have to go all the way to Mombasa or Nairobi,” said Mr Pankaj.

He said, “So, every two weeks we are moving from one county to the other. In the last weeks, we were in Subukia and now we are conducting the free eye camp in Lamu. Our next stop will be Mweiga, then Taita Taveta, Mwatate, Kericho, Maasai Mara, Samburu, Mandera, and all over the country. I urge residents to take advantage of such health and eye camps since everything is free.”

Lions Eye Hospital Cataract Surgeon Evans Cherono said the majority of the patients who visited the eye camp in Lamu had cataracts, glaucoma, refractive errors, corneal grafting with some having diabetic retinopathy and other nutritional deficiencies.

Dr Cherono thanked Team Pankaj and the other donors for organizing the frequent free eye clinics, adding that they will go a long way in resolving eye ailments across the country.

He advised Kenyans, especially those who have reached 40 years and above to embrace frequent eye checkups so that in case of complications are detected, treatment can be undertaken early.

“We have found out that many people in Lamu are suffering from eye infections due to the environment. Eye cataract was also common especially for the aged and those suffering from diabetes. People should embrace checkups so that medication can be done on time,” said Dr Cherono.

One of the patient beneficiaries, 67-year-old Geni Hassan of Mokowe thanked NMG, Team Pankaj, and the rest of the donors for organizing the free eye camp in Lamu.

“I have had eye problems for the past three years. I am happy that Team Pankaj and the other donors have come here to help us. Most of us are poor and can’t afford to even hire a boat to take us to the hospital leave alone paying the medical bills. This particular eye camp has come in handy for us. It’s of great help. As you can see, I have been booked for eye cataract surgery. I advise other residents to visit the camp. Everything is free here,” said Mrs Hassan.

Lamu Youth Assembly Speaker Mohamed Skanda also thanked Team Pankaj and other stakeholders for the great initiative aimed at helping needy Kenyans in society health-wise.