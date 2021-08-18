Lamu police seek to curb harassment of tourists, travellers

Security agencies in Lamu have stepped up a campaign to curb harassment of tourists and other travellers.

New restrictions have been introduced, especially at jetties, pick-up and drop-off points and vehicle stages.

Public service vehicles must be parked at least 50 metres from the Mokowe jetty, Lamu West sub-county Police Commander Nyawa Murinzi said on Tuesday.

This will create space for passengers to gather their luggage and find boats or dhows to take them across the Indian Ocean to Lamu town.

Boat operators will also have to queue as they seek passengers instead of scrambling for customers. This will help protect travellers’ property and prevent injuries.

To ensure law and order are maintained, Mr Murinzi said security officers would be deployed daily to all drop-off and pick-up points, especially at the Mokowe jetty, the main depot, the Manda Airport jetty and the Lamu town jetties.

Private boat service providers are exempted from this directive.

“There were many complaints from tourists and other travellers. The Lamu jetties and stages lacked order. Touts would harass and steal luggage from travellers, especially the tourists,” Mr Murinzi said.

“After a meeting of stakeholders, including those in the transport sector, the county government and the community, we all agreed to introduce the new directive that will see touts and travellers operating in a systematic manner.”

Lamu Municipality Manager Omar Famau noted that calm and even hygiene among touts had greatly improved since the directive was adopted.

Mr Famau said the order has also ensured that only bona fide touts handle travellers, unlike before when thieves would hide among touts, confuse and even steal from tourists.

He said the county had also initiated training for touts and boat operators in Lamu town and Mokowe on how best to handle travellers.