Lamu police impound bhang worth Sh500,000

he consignment of bhang nabbed in Lamu being displayed at the Lamu Central Police Station on April, 28, 2021.

Photo credit: Kalume Kazungu I Nation Media Group.

By  Kalume Kazungu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Police in Lamu have confiscated over 430 rolls of bhang worth  Sh500,000 and arrested one suspect.

