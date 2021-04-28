Lamu police impound bhang worth Sh500,000

Police in Lamu have confiscated over 430 rolls of bhang worth Sh500,000 and arrested one suspect.

The suspect identified as Fauz Fadhil Abdulrahman,28, who had received the bhang in one of the jetties within Lamu Town was arrested. Police say Mr Abdulrahman was transporting the consignment to Mkomani area in Lamu county.

Speaking at the Lamu Central Police Station, area OCPD Joe Lekuta said the bhang is believed to have been ferried from Mombasa.

He said the suspect will be arraigned in court on Thursday.

Mr Lekuta lauded the multi-agency security team for the effort that led to the arrest of the suspect and discovery of the rolls of bhang.

They were hidden inside two huge boxes mixed with clothes, onions, perfume, packets of flour and other household items.

The OCPD acknowledged that drugs still pose a major challenge in the region and called for concerted efforts from all to ensure the vice is defeated.

He also encouraged members of the public to be more forthcoming with information that will help flush out more drug cartels in the region.

“Today at around 3pm along the Lamu Jetty, police officers intercepted a man ferrying two huge boxes using a hand cart. We suspected the boxes had drugs. We arrested the suspect immediately and the boxes were brought to the police station. Upon inspection, we found that the boxes had rolls of drugs we believe to be cannabis sativa of street value worth Sh 500,000. The boxes also had some food items and clothes. The suspect will be arraigned in court tomorrow,” said Mr Lekuta.

He however said a major crackdown for persons dealing in drugs was currently underway with more arrests and prosecutions expected in the coming weeks.

“We must unite in the fight against drugs so as to save our generation in Lamu,” he said.

According to police reports, most drugs coming into Lamu are transported majorly by motor vehicles and boats.