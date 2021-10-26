Lamu pastoralists receive Sh15 million animal feeds as drought bites

The Lamu County government has partnered with the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) to distribute animal feeds worth Sh15 million to pastoralists in villages hit by the ongoing drought.

More than 2,000 animals, mostly cattle, have died from lack of pasture and water.

Speaking at the launch of the programme in Mkunumbi, Agriculture, Livestock and Cooperatives Chief Officer Gichohi Mathenge said at least 750 households will receive the aid.

Some 3,000 bags of livestock feed pellets will be supplied to livestock keepers in efforts to mitigate the effects of the drought.

Some of the areas hit hardest by the drought are Pangani, Ndambwe, Mkunumbi, Chalaluma, Dide Waride, Moa, Nagelle, Kitumbini, Witu, Lake Amu, Lumshi, and Kiunga.

Mr Mathenge said that apart from the feeds, FAO has also donated veterinary drugs, including trypanocides, pesticides and de-wormers.

The drugs will be administered by county veterinary teams once the pellets are distributed.

“We are aware that the animals are emaciated due to the ongoing drought and the feeds will help in cushioning pastoralists from losses,” Mr Mathenge said.

“We intend to give each pastoralist household four bags of 50kg animal feed. A 50kg bag of pellets can feed an adult cow for over a month.”

The pellets, he said, are a fortified animal feed with a high concentration of protein, carbohydrates, vitamins, and minerals.

To address water shortages, the county government has also started distributing water in tankers and sinking boreholes and water pans in Mkunumbi, Nagelle, Lumshi and Kitumbini.

The distribution of animal feeds comes weeks after Lamu pastoralists threatened to reject relief food from the county government earlier this month if their livestock were not fed.

Governor Fahim Twaha launched the Sh30 million relief food programme targeting 32,000 households.

The pastoralists, through their spokesperson Khalif Hirbae, had argued that it was unreasonable for them to be given food while their animals were dying.

But in an interview with Nation.Africa on Monday, pastoralists expressed their joy that their cries had finally been heard and their animals would be fed.