Lamu’s oldest tombs, historical sites face encroachment threat

Zahid Mngumi tomb

NMK Curator in charge of Lamu Museums and World Heritage site Mohamed Mwenje at the tomb of Mwana Hadie Famau in Lamu town. The tomb faces encroachment threat.

Photo credit: Kalume Kazungu | Nation Media Group

By  Kalume Kazungu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

The National Museums of Kenya (NMK) has raised concerns over the growing number of people encroaching on historical tombs and other culturally significant sites in Lamu.

