Lamu MCA convicted on drug traffickers attempted escape charges

The political career of Lamu's Mkomani Ward MCA Yahya Ahmed Shee alias Basode has been dealt a blow, after a court found him guilty of six counts, including attempting to aid the escape of convicted drug traffickers in 2017.

The Magistrate Court in Lamu heard that the politician attempted to aide the escape of three convicted drug traffickers, and obstructed police in their lawful execution of duties.

The court had that on June 2, 2017, Mr Shee, jointly with others not before the court, forcefully attempted to rescue Zamzam Mohamed Salim who had been convicted and sentenced to 20 years imprisonment for drug trafficking, contrary to section 122(1)(b) of the Penal Code.

The MCA was also charged with unlawful attempt to rescue another prisoner namely Ali Mzee on June 2, 2017 who had also been convicted and sentenced to 10 years for drug trafficking.

Mr Shee was also charged with unlawful attempt to rescue a prisoner, Nyathumani Yusuf, who had been convicted and sentenced to 5 years imprisonment.

He is also charged with unlawfully resisting the police in the due execution of their duties which is contrary to section 103(a) of the National Police Service Act.

The court also heard he unlawfully and willfully obstructed police in the lawful execution of their duties.

Mr Shee faced the sixth and last count under section 80 of the Penal Code where he unlawfully took part in a riot outside the Lamu Law Courts on the same fateful day of June 2, 2017.

The prosecution led by Prosecution Counsel Kiongo Kagenyo said that the conviction was a win to the administration of justice and the rule of law.

He requested court time to give his final submissions on the sentence hearing on 6th April 2021.

Lamu Principal Magistrate Allan Temba found guilty of all the six counts after reviewing all evidence presented before the court, including witness statements.

"The court found that the prosecution had adduced evidence beyond reasonable doubt that the accused committed the offences," said Mr Temba.

Having been convicted, Mr Shee shall be sentenced in each count as per the law required after a sentence hearing, which is scheduled for April 6, after the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) avails record of the MCA's previous conviction.