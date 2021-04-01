Lamu MCA convicted on drug traffickers attempted escape charges

Mkomani Ward MCA Yahya Ahmed Shee alias Basode inside his office within Mkomani area in Lamu Town. The MCA has been arrested and remanded at Hindi GK Prison, awaiting sentence on April 6, 2021, after he was found guilty of six charges, including attempting to forcefully rescue drug traffickers in 2017.

Photo credit: Kalume Kazungu I Nation Media Group.

By  Kalume Kazungu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

The political career of Lamu's Mkomani Ward MCA Yahya Ahmed Shee alias Basode has been dealt a blow, after a court found him guilty of six counts, including attempting to aid the escape of convicted drug traffickers in 2017.

