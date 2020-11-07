Lamu man arrested in brutal killing of father and son

Police in Lamu have arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly killing a man and his son in Mpeketoni.

The suspect is accused of committing the crime at Mulei Farm on Friday afternoon.

Neighbours said the suspect visited the homestead of Gojama Wario, 75, at around 2pm while armed with a sharp panga.

After a short argument, the suspect descended on the elderly man with kicks, blows and slashed him with the panga on the head and legs.

Mr Salim Godana, a resident explained that as the suspect left the homestead, he met one of Wario's sons, Yusuf Gojama Wario,23.

"He asked the son whether he is aware that his father is already dead. Then, he descended on the young man and slashed him on the stomach with the panga. He died on the spot," said Mr Godana.

The witness said the suspect ran away from the scene after the attack.

Lamu County Commissioner Irungu Macharia confirmed the incident and said the suspect was seized.

Mr Macharia said investigations have already been opened into the incident.

"It's unfortunate that the old man and his son have been killed. The suspect is already in police custody in Mpeketoni. He is being interrogated before he is arraigned," said Mr Macharia.

The bodies of the victims were taken to Mpeketoni Sub-county Hospital mortuary.

Incidents of people attacking, injuring or killing others with machetes are not new in Lamu.

In June this year, a 14-year-old girl was seriously injured by her father who found her talking to a man in Hindi, Lamu West.

In July this year, a 50-year-old man in Kizingitini in Lamu East was beheaded by unknown assailants.

skazungu@ke.nationmedia.com