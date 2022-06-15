Lamu island heritage status at risk over environmental pollution

Increased careless disposal of waste, particularly plastics on beaches and other areas of Lamu Island, has been cited as among the factors threatening to get Lamu Old Town delisted as a Unesco World Heritage site.

The town received the designation in 2001 due to its rich reservoir of unique and well-preserved culture and heritage spanning centuries.

A clean and beautiful environment was also among factors considered for the island to earn its international status.

But cultural and conservation experts have warned that the island risks losing its recognition because of environmental pollution.

Speaking when he led a group of youth in a beach cleanup drive, Julius Mwahunga, Kenya National Commission for Unesco acting director for culture programmes, expressed worry about increased pollution.

Mr Mwahunga urged Lamu and other coastal residents to desist from throwing plastics and other garbage into the Indian Ocean.

“One of the outstanding universal values that formed the listing of this heritage site is a clean environment. But the plastic menace in Lamu and along the coastal and marine landscape is still a challenge,” said Mr Mwahunga on Tuesday.

National Museums of Kenya (NMK) Lamu curator Mohammed Mwenje called for cooperation from the public to keep Lamu clean.

“Beach cleanup exercises should be done frequently. The residents here can decide to do it weekly or monthly so as to maintain a clean and beautiful site free from plastic waste and other garbage,” said Mr Mwenje.

Mr Anthony Kamau, a participant, urged the Lamu County government to formulate regulations that will deal ruthlessly with any form of environmental degradation.

The Lamu Old Town World Heritage site was placed on the World Monuments Watch by Unesco in 2014 because it was under threat from westernisation, forces of nature and the impact of social, political and economic change.