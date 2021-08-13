Lamu hotel closed as staff, owner test positive for Covid-19

The Breeze View Hotel in Mpeketoni, Lamu West which was closed owing to Covid-19. Four out of the ten staff at the facility tested positive for Covid-19.

Photo credit: Kalume Kazungu I Nation Media Group

Breeze View Hotel in Mpeketoni, Lamu County, has been closed after four of its staff, including the owner, tested positive for Covid-19.

