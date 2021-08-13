Lamu hotel closed as staff, owner test positive for Covid-19

Breeze View Hotel in Mpeketoni, Lamu County, has been closed after four of its staff, including the owner, tested positive for Covid-19.

Speaking to Nation.Africa on Thursday, proprietor John Wanyoike Kiuna confirmed the infections and appealed to the Ministry of Health and the county government to help to reopen the facility.

For the past two weeks, Mr Kiuna has been in the ICU at Aga Khan Hospital in Mombasa fighting Covid-19.

He said he was recovering well from the respiratory disease.

He expressed worries that maintaining the hotel might be a challenge.

“My hotel is closed. I am also away and recuperating well after being in ICU for weeks. I appeal to the government and well-wishers to intervene and assist us to reopen the hotel as soon as possible. We’re already facing challenges in sorting out the electricity and water bills since we have no clients,” he said.

Breeze View acting manager Mburu Kiuna said he was focused on reopening once his staff come out of quarantine.

Mr Kiuna said the infections have hurt the hotel’s image as many customers might shy from visiting after it reopens for fear of contracting the coronavirus.

He urged the Lamu County health department to intervene and help them with fumigation before the hotel reopens, possibly by next week.

“Things are tough but we’re waiting for health officials to help us in fumigating the hotel premises before resuming services. We can’t do it on our own,” he said.

“We are financially unstable. We can’t even afford paying salaries for our staff in quarantine as the hotel is not functioning at the moment.”

Jane Muthoni, a senior attendant at Breeze View, called for a speedy reopening.

“I am really suffering without a job at the moment. My prayer is for the hotel to reopen so we can resume working and sustain our families,” she said.

Lamu County Health executive Anne Gathoni confirmed that about four workers had tested positive for Covid-19 and were put in quarantine.

But she said she was in talks with the hotel management to have them resume operations.

“They closed the facility at their own will. We have guided them on how they will continue operating,” she said.

The incident comes as Lamu is witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases.

Some 463 coronavirus cases have been reported in the county since March 2020.

This is not the first time Breeze View has been closed.

On June 15, 2014, the hotel hit the headlines when it was torched by terrorists during the Mpeketoni attack.

More than 60 people were massacred in the strike while over 30 buildings and at least 50 vehicles were reduced to ash by the militants.

For the past eight years, the hotel’s management has been struggling to restore its lost glory.