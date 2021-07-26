Lamu elders, veterans urge young politicians to seek their advice

Former Lamu East MP and former Lamu County Assembly Speaker, Mohamed Hashim Salim. Mr Hashim says doors are open for any young politician willing to get advice from him to enable them maneuver in the 2022 elections.

Photo credit: Kalume Kazungu I Nation Media Group.

By  Kalume Kazungu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Veteran politicians and elders in Lamu County have advised young people seeking elective seats in next year’s General Election to seek advice from them.

