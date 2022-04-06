Lamu curfew to be lifted after security assessment

The government will lift the dusk-to-dawn curfew imposed on January 5 in Lamu County.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i said on Wednesday that peace had returned in the 13 affected locations.

The lifting of the curfew will be a big relief for locals, a majority of whom are Muslims, as their activities have been affected, especially now as they observe Ramadhan.

Locals had pleaded with the government to lift the curfew, as Muslims break the fast at dusk, which coincides with curfew time.

Dr Matiang’i said the curfew will be lifted in areas that were declared disturbed after an assessment by the security team.

“The government has invested enough resources in Lamu and we are intending to lift the curfew after a review of the situation. On Thursday, we will be meeting county commissioners before we give a final announcement,” he said.

Speaking at the Kenya Coast Guard Service offices after inspecting the security vessel MV Doria, the CS said the decision was reached after locals showed cooperation with the security team, resulting in improved security.

In January, the National Security Council (NSC) declared several parts of Lamu County disturbed areas and ordered a dusk-to-dawn curfew for 30 days. It was extended because of renewed terrorist attacks.