Lamu Central OCPD Samuel Nyawa dies of Covid-19

Samuel Nyawa Murinzi

Lamu Central Sub-County Police Commander Samuel Nyawa Murinzi who died of Covid-19 on September 12, 2021.

Photo credit: Kalume Kazungu | Nation Media Group

Lamu Central Sub-County Police Commander, Samuel Nyawa Murinzi has died of Covid-19 related complications, his family has said.

