Lamu Central OCPD Samuel Nyawa dies of Covid-19

Lamu Central Sub-County Police Commander, Samuel Nyawa Murinzi has died of Covid-19 related complications, his family has said.

Mr Nyawa, 50, died Sunday morning while receiving treatment at the Coast General Hospital’s intensive care unit.

Confirming the death, his younger brother, Mr Paul Mwero Murinzi, said the body is lying at the Coast General Hospital mortuary.

Mr Nyawa, a father of six, lost his first wife on October 10, 2020, who succumbed to cancer.

The OCPD died just a short while after he remarried in a colourful wedding ceremony that took place in his Mugamani-Shambini village in Kinango Sub-County, Kwale County on August 28 this year before he started feeling ill the following day.

Wedding

Mr Mwero said shortly after the wedding, his brother complained that he was feeling tired and went to a private hospital within Kinango where he tested positive for malaria.

“He was given medication but after some days, while at home, his condition deteriorated. That’s when we took him to Diani Beach Hospital where he tested positive for Covid-19. We transferred him to the Coast General Hospital where he was admitted on September 4 this year. He has died this morning (Sunday) while in ICU,” said Mr Mwero.

He added, “His death has dealt a blow to our family. We are nine siblings and he was our first born. Our father died a long time ago. Nyawa has been the driver and breadwinner to this family. He educated all of us. It’s unfortunate that he is no more.”

Lamu County Commissioner Irungu Macharia also confirmed the death and eulogised Mr Nyawa as a hardworking officer who was always dedicated to his job.

“It’s unfortunate that we have lost such a hardworking and dedicated officer who brought great changes within the short period he has served in Lamu. He has ensured Lamu Old Town, a Unesco World Heritage site, is restored by ensuring no bodaboda riders operate within the town centre. I would like other officers to emulate him. May his soul rest in peace,” said Mr Macharia.

Reliable man

Lamu County Police Commander Moses Murithi also eulogised Mr Nyawa as a reliable man in his work.

“I am saddened to hear that Mr Nyawa is dead. It’s a big blow for us and the National Police Service as a whole to lose such a reliable officer. I condole with the family during this trying moment and may his soul rest in peace,” said Mr Murithi.

Kinango MP Benjamin Tayari described Mr Nyawa as humble, charismatic, accommodative and a true statesman who risked his life to serve the great nation of Kenya.

“He will be most remembered for his great contribution in helping the needy, denying himself the goodies of the world but sharing with others. His death is a great loss, particularly to the Duruma nation in Kinango, Kwale County. My deepest condolences to his young family and in particular, his brother, Raphael Murinzi, who works in my office,” said Mr Tayari in a Facebook post.

Sharif Abdi, a resident of Lamu expressed disbelief on learning that Mr Nyawa had died.

Free face masks

“Recently, he led the Lamu police in distributing free face masks and sanitisers to members of the public in Lamu town. I still have the items I received from them. It’s sad that Nyawa is dead,” said Mr Abdi.

Mr Nyawa was transferred to Lamu as the Lamu Central Sub-County Police Commander early August this year, having served as deputy OCPD in Changamwe and Mombasa’s Urban and Likoni police stations.

He was born on January 10, 1971 in Mugamani-Shambini village, Kinango in Kwale County.

He was the first born in a family of nine.

He went to Mwangoni Primary School and then to Kinango Secondary School, both in Kwale County.

He later joined the Administration Police (AP) unit of the National Police Service (NPS).

While in NPS, Mr Nyawa joined Bethany Christian College in Nairobi where he pursued a diploma in Christianity and leadership.

He was later Kabarak University for a degree in Christianity and leadership.