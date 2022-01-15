Lamu banditry victims stay put in camps, defy advice to return home

Internally Displaced Persons at Kibaoni’s Shalom Academy receive food from well-wishers. 

By  Kalume Kazungu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

 At least 300 families displaced by Lamu attacks this month have sojourned in two camps. About 250 families are at Shalom Academy in Kibaoni town, while over 50 others have sought refuge at Juhudi Primary school, all in Lamu West.

